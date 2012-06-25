(Adds Hartlepool 1 restart date)

LONDON, June 25 EDF Energy shut down its 620-megawatt (MW) Hartlepool 1 nuclear reactor in Britain on Saturday and restarted its 550-MW Dungeness B21 unit on Sunday, a spokeswoman said.

"Hartlepool unit 1 was shut down on Saturday June 23 for planned refuelling," she said, adding that a boiler tube leak would also be fixed during this time.

The reactor is due to restart operations on July 9, grid operator data showed.

Dungeness B21 nuclear reactor had shut down unexpectedly on Friday due to a fault on a boiler feed pump. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by William Hardy)