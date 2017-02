LONDON, July 18 EDF Energy's 620-megawatt (MW) Hartlepool 1 nuclear reactor in Britain was producing power again on Wednesday for the first time since it disconnected from the grid for a refuelling outage on June 23, grid operator data showed.

The unit's maximum export limit stood at 5 MW on Wednesday, according to National Grid figures, a sign that the reactor had resumed production.

The unit restarted one day ahead of schedule. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)