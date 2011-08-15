(Recasts and adds Heysham 1-1, Hartlepool 1 restart dates)

LONDON Aug 15 EDF Energy's 610-megawatt Heysham 1-1 nuclear reactor is scheduled to restart on Aug. 25, after the operator stopped the unit on Monday for refuelling.

"It stopped one minute after midnight for refuelling," a spokeswoman said.

The utility, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, showed in its daily plant outage schedule on Monday the reactor is planned to restart on Aug. 25.

The reactor's maximum export limit stood at zero at 1300 GMT on Monday, National Grid data showed.

EDF Energy's 620-MW Hartlepool 1 reactor is scheduled to reconnect on Aug. 24 after a six-week statutory outage, the schedule showed. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)