LONDON Aug 26 EDF Energy reconnected its 610-megawatt (MW) Heysham 1-1 nuclear reactor on Friday, a spokesman said.

"Heysham 1 unit 1 synchronised to the grid after a planned off-load refuelling at 1110 GMT on Friday August 26," he said.

The unit stopped on Aug. 15 and restarted on Friday as scheduled. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)