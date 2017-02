LONDON, Sept 9 EDF Energy stopped its 660-megawatt (MW) Heysham 2-7 nuclear reactor on Friday for a planned maintenance outage, a spokesman said.

"Heysham 2 unit 7 is on a planned statutory outage which started on September 9," he said.

The unit's maximum export limit (MEL) dropped to zero at around 0715 GMT on Friday, National Grid data showed. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)