LONDON, March 16 EDF Energy stopped its 660-megawatt unit 7 at Heysham 2 nuclear power plant on Friday for planned maintenance, a spokeswoman said.

"EDF Energy confirms that Unit 7 at Heysham 2 power station has been taken off line to complete a short planned maintenance outage today, Friday 16 March," she said.

The reactor is planned to restart on March 30, an EDF Energy maintenance schedule showed. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)