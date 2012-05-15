LONDON May 15 EDF Energy restarted its 450-megawatt unit 2 at Heysham 1 nuclear power plant on Monday evening following a planned maintenance outage, the company said on Tuesday.

"Heysham 1 unit 2 synchronised to grid at 7.30pm (1830 GMT) on May 14 after its planned maintenance outage," a spokesman said.

The unit had been shut down since March 1.

Nuclear power production also resumed from turbine 1 at EDF Energy's Sizewell B nuclear unit following a short maintenance outage. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)