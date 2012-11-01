LONDON Nov 1 EDF Energy's 610-megawatt (MW) Heysham 1-2 nuclear reactor failed to reconnect as planned to the electricity network on Thursday, the company said.

"Heysham 1 R2 was manually shut down during return to service today, following a fault on the plant control system," a spokeswoman said.

The reactor had been expected to restart on Thursday following an electrical fault on Oct. 4.

EDF Energy did not disclose a new reconnection date for the reactor.