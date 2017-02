LONDON Nov 6 EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, has restarted its 610-megawatt (MW) Heysham 1-2 nuclear reactor, a spokesman said.

The reactor has been out of service since Oct. 4 and experienced a failed restart last week.

The unit's maximum export limit was raised to around 220 MW on Tuesday, National Grid data showed, confirming the unit was producing power again.