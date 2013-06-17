LONDON, June 17 EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, stopped its 610-megawatt (MW) Heysham 1-2 nuclear unit on Monday for planned refuelling, the company said.

"Heysham 1 unit 2 shut down at 0001 BST Monday June 17 for its planned refuelling outage," a spokesman said in a statement.

The utility's latest outage schedule showed the unit was planned to restart production on June 29.