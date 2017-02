LONDON, July 4 EDF Energy, the largest nuclear power producer in Britain, restarted unit 8 at its Heysham 2 nuclear power plant on Thursday, the company said.

"Heysham 2 unit 8 was synchronised to the grid at 1.40 a.m. (0040 GMT) July 4," a spokesman said in a statement.

The 660 megawatt unit had shut down for an unplanned outage on July 2.