(Corrects lead and quote to change date of outage to Monday, from Sunday)

LONDON Aug 15 EDF Energy stopped its 610-megawatt Heysham 1-1 nuclear reactor on Monday for refuelling, a spokeswoman said.

"It stopped one minute after midnight for refuelling," she said.

The reactor's maximum export limit stood at zero at 0610 GMT on Monday, National Grid data showed. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)