LONDON Jan 12 EDF Energy stopped its 610-megawatt (MW) Heysham 1-1 nuclear reactor in Britain at midnight for refuelling, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"Unit 1 at Heysham power station came off line for off-load refuelling at 00:00 GMT on 12 January," he said.

The unit was scheduled to go off line and is expected to restart on Jan. 23, according to plant availability data from Britain's National Grid. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)