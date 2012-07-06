LONDON, July 6 EDF Energy on Friday stopped the 610-megawatt (MW) unit 2 at its Heysham 1 nuclear power plant to repair a leak in a pipe and postponed a planned outage on the plant's unit 1 which was scheduled to start on Friday, the company said.

"We took Heysham 1 unit 2 offline on Friday July 6 at 1330 GMT to allow repairs to a leak in a pipe leading from the unit's main boiler feed pump," a spokeswoman said.

The company did not say when the planned outage on unit 1 will now take place. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps. Editing by Jane Merriman)