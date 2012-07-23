Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
LONDON, July 23 Britain's largest nuclear power producer, EDF Energy, shut down its 660-megawatt (MW) Heysham 2-7 nuclear unit on Sunday and restarted two units at its Sizewell B plant on Saturday, the company said.
"Heysham 2 unit 7 was safely shutdown at 1735 BST (1635 GMT) on Sunday July 22 to allow planned repair work to the turbine protection equipment," a spokeswoman said.
A grid operator schedule showed the reactor would restart on July 25.
Two 600-MW units at Sizewell B power plant restarted at 0110 GMT on Saturday after an unplanned outage shut down the units on July 18. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.