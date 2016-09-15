BEIJING, Sept 15 China said on Thursday it
welcomed Britain's decision to approve the construction of a
part Chinese-invested nuclear plant at Hinkley Point in southern
England.
China hopes that with the hard work of China, Britain and
France, Hinkley Point and other subsequent nuclear cooperation
projects can proceed smoothly as fast as possible, the Foreign
Ministry said in a statement.
British Prime Minister Theresa May's government said it
would proceed with the Hinkley Point C project, approving French
utility firm EDF's plan to build Britain's first new
nuclear reactor in decades, backed by $8 billion of Chinese
cash.
