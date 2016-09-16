LONDON, Sept 16 French utility EDF expects to complete the 18 billion pound ($23.76 billion) Hinkley nuclear project in Britain in 2025, Vincent de Rivaz, CEO of EDF Energy, said on Friday.

The British government gave final approval for the project on Thursday, in which state-owned China General Nuclear Power Corporation (IPO-CGNP.HK) has agreed to take a 33 percent stake.

The project suffered delays as EDF searched for financing.

