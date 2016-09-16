UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ecclestone dismisses rival series rumours
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Sept 16 French utility EDF expects to complete the 18 billion pound ($23.76 billion) Hinkley nuclear project in Britain in 2025, Vincent de Rivaz, CEO of EDF Energy, said on Friday.
The British government gave final approval for the project on Thursday, in which state-owned China General Nuclear Power Corporation (IPO-CGNP.HK) has agreed to take a 33 percent stake.
The project suffered delays as EDF searched for financing.
($1 = 0.7575 pounds) (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says new owners will put money back into the sport (Adds detail)
LONDON, Jan 27 America's third-biggest cereal company, Post Holdings, and the UK's Associated British Foods are among a group of four bidders vying for British cereal brand Weetabix, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
LONDON, Jan 27 Former chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has dismissed speculation that he could set up a rival series to Formula One and said he would never want to undermine the existing championship.