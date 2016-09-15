PARIS, Sept 15 French utility EDF welcomed the British government's decision to go ahead with plans to build a $24 billion nuclear plant in southern England, which it said came after the company agreed to retain control over the project.

"The British government's decision to approve the construction of Hinkley Point C marks the relaunch of nuclear in Europe," EDF Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Lévy said in a statement.

The French state-controlled group said an exchange of letters between EDF and London will formalise British demands that EDF commit to retaining control of the project. It added it would work vigourously with Chinese partner CGN to ensure the project's success.

The head of EDF's British unit, Vincent de Rivaz, said the experience gained from restarting new nuclear build in the UK will help cut the cost of following projects. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Leigh Thomas)