PARIS, Sept 15 Britain gave the go-ahead on
Thursday for French utility EDF's $24 billion Hinkley Point
nuclear power plant, ending weeks of uncertainty that strained
ties with China and France.
Britain also signalled a more cautious approach to foreign
investment in critical infrastructure projects.
* EDF's CEO Jean Bernard Levy told a news conference that
the company had no intention of giving up controlling stake in
Hinkley Point.
* Levy said there could yet be further changes to size of
EDF's 66 pct stake but undertaking means its will stay above 50
pct in Hinkley Point.
* Levy said EDF was not looking for other investors at
present.
* Levy said there were no changes to construction calendar
for Hinkley Point.
* EDF's de Rivaz also told the news conference that UK
announcement changes nothing with regard to EDF's partnership
with China's CGN on Bradwell UK project.
* Levy said will sign deal with UK government on Hinkley
Point in coming days, adding that the group's refinancing plan
remains in place and will not be modified.
* Levy said UK suppliers to Hinkley Point now have slightly
larger share of construction work than previously after British
steel supplier won tender.
* EDF's Levy said could not anticipate rating agency
reaction to UK approval of Hinkley Point.
