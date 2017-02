LONDON Oct 17 EDF Energy stopped its 480-megawatt (MW) Hinkley Point B8 nuclear reactor on Friday for a planned outage.

"Reactor 4 at Hinkley Point B is on a planned shutdown for its statutory outage, which started at 2100 GMT on Friday October 14," a spokesman said in a statement on Sunday.

A total of nine nuclear reactors are currently out of service in Britain.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps)