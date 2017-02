LONDON Feb 23 EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, stopped its 480-megawatt Hinkley Point B7 nuclear reactor on Wednesday evening, a spokeswoman said.

"I can confirm the reactor went offline at around 2220 GMT last night," she said.

She could not immediately say whether the outage was planned. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)