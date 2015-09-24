* Contracts worth over 100 mln pounds
* Rolls-Royce and Rolls-Royce/Nuvia partnership preferred
bidders
LONDON, Sept 24 EDF Energy announced
two more preferred bidders on Thursday for contracts worth over
100 million pounds ($152 million) for its Hinkley Point C
nuclear project in southwest England as it prepares to make a
final investment decision.
Engineering group Rolls-Royce has been selected to
supply heat exchangers to be used in the planned new power
station in a contract worth over 25 million pounds, EDF Energy
said in a statement.
In addition, a partnership between Rolls-Royce and
engineering company Nuvia has been chosen as the preferred
bidder for a contract valued at over 75 million pounds to
design, install and commission waste processing and treatment
systems.
"(This) represents a significant step forward in the UK's
nuclear new build programme and demonstrates the progress that
EDF continues to make so that a final investment decision can be
taken as soon as possible," a Rolls-Royce spokesman said.
In July, EDF's chief executive said the firm expected to
take a final investment decision on the plant after the summer.
Contracts for the Hinkley Point C project now total more
than 1.5 billion pounds.
This week, the British government said it would provide 2
billion pounds in initial support for the 16 billion pound
Hinkley Point project, which is owned by the British subsidiary
of French energy company with China General Nuclear Corp (CGN)
and China National Nuclear Corp (CNNC) expected to be investors.
($1 = 0.6553 pounds)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by David Evans)