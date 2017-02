LONDON Jan 4 EDF Energy restarted its 480-megawatt (MW) Hinkley Point B-8 nuclear reactor on Wednesday following a near three-month maintenance outage, a spokesman for the utility said.

"We can confirm that unit 8 at Hinkley Point B was synchronised to the grid on 4 January 2012," he said in a statement.

The unit had been offline since Oct. 14 for planned routine work. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Anthony Barker)