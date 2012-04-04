METALS-Copper recovers some lost ground but demand concerns weigh
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
(Recasts after EDF Energy confirmation, adds details)
LONDON, April 4 EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, restarted its 480-megawatt (MW) Hinkley Point B-8 nuclear reactor on Tuesday evening, the utility said.
"Unit 8 at Hinkley Point B power station returned to service yesterday," a spokeswoman said.
The reactor reconnected to the national power grid just before 2100 GMT on Tuesday, she added.
The unit had switched off automatically on March 27 due to a gas circulator earth fault.
The company's 620-MW Hartlepool 1 nuclear reactor is expected to restart on Friday, after a four-day outage following a turbine valve fault. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
Feb 24 MEO, the Portuguese subsidiary of telecommunications firm Altice says in a statement:
LIBREVILLE, Feb 24 Some oil production from fields in Gabon resumed on Friday despite a continuing strike by workers, although output remained severely constrained.