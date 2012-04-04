(Recasts after EDF Energy confirmation, adds details)

LONDON, April 4 EDF Energy, Britain's largest nuclear power producer, restarted its 480-megawatt (MW) Hinkley Point B-8 nuclear reactor on Tuesday evening, the utility said.

"Unit 8 at Hinkley Point B power station returned to service yesterday," a spokeswoman said.

The reactor reconnected to the national power grid just before 2100 GMT on Tuesday, she added.

The unit had switched off automatically on March 27 due to a gas circulator earth fault.

The company's 620-MW Hartlepool 1 nuclear reactor is expected to restart on Friday, after a four-day outage following a turbine valve fault. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)