LONDON, Sept 15 Foreign investment in Britain's Hinkley Point nuclear project, which was approved by the government on Thursday, is a vote of confidence in the country, business minister Greg Clark told parliament.

"We do want to attract overseas investment into this country. It is a vote of confidence in this country that investors are working with us to have this major upgrade of our infrastructure," Clark said.

Earlier, Britain gave the go-ahead for a $24 billion nuclear power plant, ending weeks of uncertainty that strained ties with China and France but also signalling a more cautious approach to foreign investment in critical infrastructure projects. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)