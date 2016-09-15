UPDATE 1-Canada pension fund, U.S. buyout firms eye DH Corp
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
LONDON, Sept 15 Foreign investment in Britain's Hinkley Point nuclear project, which was approved by the government on Thursday, is a vote of confidence in the country, business minister Greg Clark told parliament.
"We do want to attract overseas investment into this country. It is a vote of confidence in this country that investors are working with us to have this major upgrade of our infrastructure," Clark said.
Earlier, Britain gave the go-ahead for a $24 billion nuclear power plant, ending weeks of uncertainty that strained ties with China and France but also signalling a more cautious approach to foreign investment in critical infrastructure projects. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* DH said received approaches in December (Adds shares, further details on approaches)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and several U.S. private equity firms are interested in acquiring Canadian financial technology services provider DH Corp, according to people familiar with the situation.
BRUSSELS, Jan 27 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: