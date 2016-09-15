LONDON, Sept 15 The inclusion of new investment
controls in the government's approval for a new French-built,
Chinese-backed nuclear plant in Britain will enhance the
project's security, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May
said on Thursday.
"We are proceeding on the basis of robust new safeguards
that will enhance security at Hinkley," the spokesman told
reporters. He said the project was a "good deal" for consumers
and would help secure Britain's energy supply for decades.
Earlier, Britain gave the go-ahead for the $24 billion
nuclear power plant, ending weeks of uncertainty that strained
ties with China and France but also signalling a more cautious
approach to foreign investment in infrastructure projects.
(Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)