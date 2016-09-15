* CEO says Hinkley key to EDF future as industry player
* Critics say financial risk too high
By Geert De Clercq
LONDON, Sept 15 Heavily indebted French utility
EDF had its hands tied tighter on Thursday as it
accepted the British government's demand for an effective
'golden share' in its $24 billion Hinkley Point C nuclear plant
project in England.
EDF's bond yields rose to their highest in two months, while
the cost of default insurance for its debt rose more than three
percent after news of the deal, which allows the British
government to prevent the French state-controlled firm from
selling its controlling stake.
Shares in EDF eased 1.5 percent to 11.035 euros, close to
their lowest since July. They fell 40 percent in 2015 and have
dropped a further 17 percent this year amid worries about the
company's abilities to absorb extra financial charges.
Ratings agency Moody's said the project added to EDF's risk
profile.
"The Hinkley Point project's significant scale and
complexity are likely to affect both EDF's business and
financial risk profiles," Moody's senior credit officer Paul
Marty said in a statement, noting that it represents a long
period of heavy investment with no cash flow to compensate.
While EDF is profitable, it has had to borrow billions of
euros in recent years just to pay dividends, pushing net debt to
over 37 billion euros, more than twice its market value.
Other burdens include the planned acquisition of lossmaking
nuclear group Areva on the instructions of the French
government, which holds an 85 percent stake in EDF.
State-imposed caps on its power tariffs and the future cost
of decommissioning old reactors and building new ones in France
also weigh on the company.
Thursday's agreement puts Hinkley Point, a 66-percent owned
joint venture with China General Nuclear of China, back on track
for completion of the first of two reactors in 2025 after
incoming British Prime Minister Theresa May put it on hold in
July.
EDF chief Jean-Bernard Levy said it is crucial to the
company's future as an international nuclear industry player,
but other senior executives, French unions represented on the
EDF board and some analysts oppose it on financial risk grounds.
Thomas Piquemal resigned as EDF finance director in March
this year, having lost his battle to persuade Levy to negotiate
a three-year delay while the risks were reassessed.
Others argue that the plan also ignores the advances being
made in the renewable energy sector, despite the industry's
legitimate claim to be helping keep a lid on carbon emissions.
"The respective governments (UK and France) deprive their
citizens and small companies of the opportunities for jobs and
innovation that would come from inventing the 21st century
energy world," said former EDF board member Gerard Magnin, who
resigned over Hinkley Point in July.
