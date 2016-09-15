PARIS, Sept 15 EDF's project to build a $24
billion nuclear power plant in southwestern England adds to
French utility's financial risk burden, credit rating agency
Moody's said after London gave the go-ahead to the investment.
"The Hinkley Point project's significant scale and
complexity are likely to affect both EDF's business and
financial risk profiles," Moody's senior credit officer Paul
Marty said in a statement.
He added that EDF would have to shoulder the financial
burden of a very long construction phase during which the
project would not generate any cash flow.
