PARIS, Sept 15 EDF's project to build a $24 billion nuclear power plant in southwestern England adds to French utility's financial risk burden, credit rating agency Moody's said after London gave the go-ahead to the investment.

"The Hinkley Point project's significant scale and complexity are likely to affect both EDF's business and financial risk profiles," Moody's senior credit officer Paul Marty said in a statement.

He added that EDF would have to shoulder the financial burden of a very long construction phase during which the project would not generate any cash flow. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)