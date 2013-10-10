LONDON Oct 10 The British government said talks continued with utility EDF Energy over financial terms for building reactors at Hinkley Point in Somerset, the Department for Energy and Climate Change (DECC) told Reuters on Thursday.

"Negotiations remain ongoing between government and EDF on the potential terms of an investment contract for Hinkley Point C. No agreement has as yet been reached," a senior press officer at DECC told Reuters.

"A contract will only be offered if is value for money, fair and affordable, in line with government policy on no public subsidy for new nuclear and consistent with state aid rules," the press officer said.