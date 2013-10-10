LONDON Oct 10 The British government said talks
continued with utility EDF Energy over financial terms
for building reactors at Hinkley Point in Somerset, the
Department for Energy and Climate Change (DECC) told Reuters on
Thursday.
"Negotiations remain ongoing between government and EDF on
the potential terms of an investment contract for Hinkley Point
C. No agreement has as yet been reached," a senior press officer
at DECC told Reuters.
"A contract will only be offered if is value for money, fair
and affordable, in line with government policy on no public
subsidy for new nuclear and consistent with state aid rules,"
the press officer said.