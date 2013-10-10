LONDON Oct 10 Talks between the British
government and France's EDF over financial terms for
building a new nuclear plant at Hinkley Point in Somerset are
continuing, the two parties said on Thursday.
"No agreement has as yet been reached," a senior press
officer at the Department for Energy and Climate Change said.
"A contract will only be offered if it's value for money,
fair and affordable, in line with government policy on no public
subsidy for new nuclear and consistent with state aid rules,"
the press officer said.
EDF declined to give further details.
The government and EDF have been negotiating for more than
one year about fixing a minimum electricity price for power
generated at the proposed plant as part of a new energy policy
package that aims to reward forms of energy with low carbon
emissions.
The reform package is pending state aid approval from the
European Commission.
The EU's executive on Tuesday decided to drop a reference to
subsidies for nuclear power plants in new state aid guidelines
due to be published next month.
A reference to nuclear state aid would have helped Britain's
case to support nuclear power, but the government insisted on
Wednesday the move would not jeopardise its nuclear new build
ambitions.