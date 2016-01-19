LONDON Jan 19 The British government gave the go-ahead on Tuesday for a power line project at the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant, part of the infrastructure needed for electricity transmission at the planned station.

The project, which will use a new generation of pylon called the T-pylon, will carry power from EDF's 3.2 gigawatt nuclear plant to the southwest of England.

"This is a step forward in the Hinkley Point C project, which will play a crucial part in our plan to provide clean, affordable and secure energy for hardworking families and businesses," energy and climate minister Lord Bourne said in a statement.

Hinkley Point C will be Britain's first new nuclear plant in a generation. It is estimated to start up in 2025 and cost around 18 billion pounds ($25.59 billion).

EDF has announced a partnership with Chinese utility CGN to build Hinkley Point but the two companies have not yet made the final investment decision to go ahead with the project, which EDF has reluctantly agreed to finance on its already stretched balance sheet after other partners pulled out.

