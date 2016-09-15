LONDON, Sept 15 Horizon, a nuclear new build
group in Britain owned by Japan's Hitachi's, said it
was "entirely comfortable" with the British government's
approach set out on Thursday that it wants to own a golden stake
in new nuclear projects.
The company, which plans to build at least 5.4 gigawatts of
new nuclear capacity across two sites in Britain, said it was
right the government wished to ensure control over the country's
important infrastructure.
"We remain focused on continuing to make strong progress
with our lead Wylfa Newydd project," Horizon said in a
statement.
The Wylfa project in Wales, which will use Hitachi's ABWR
nuclear technology, is expected to start operating in the first
half of the next decade.
