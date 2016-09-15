LONDON, Sept 15 Horizon, a nuclear new build group in Britain owned by Japan's Hitachi's, said it was "entirely comfortable" with the British government's approach set out on Thursday that it wants to own a golden stake in new nuclear projects.

The company, which plans to build at least 5.4 gigawatts of new nuclear capacity across two sites in Britain, said it was right the government wished to ensure control over the country's important infrastructure.

"We remain focused on continuing to make strong progress with our lead Wylfa Newydd project," Horizon said in a statement.

The Wylfa project in Wales, which will use Hitachi's ABWR nuclear technology, is expected to start operating in the first half of the next decade. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Susan Thomas)