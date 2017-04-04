LONDON, April 4 Hitachi's Horizon has applied to Britain's nuclear regulator for a site licence to allow it to build its planned Wylfa nuclear project in Wales, Horizon said on Tuesday.

The licence application to the Office for Nuclear Regulation will take around 19 months, and assess whether Horizon can meet safety requirements at the site, it said.

Horizon hopes to build and operate two nuclear reactors at Wylfa, capable of generating a total of 5.4 gigawatts of electricity, or enough to power around 10 million homes.

