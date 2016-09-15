PARIS, Sept 15 The new legal framework for
future foreign investment in British nuclear projects will have
no impact on the Horizon project, its chief executive said.
Horizon, a nuclear new build group in Britain owned by
Japan's Hitachi's, plans to build at least 5.4
gigawatts of new nuclear capacity across two sites in Britain.
Britain on Monday gave the go-ahead for an 18 billion pound
($23.75 billion) Franco-Chinese project to build two nuclear
reactors in Hinkley Point but said that after Hinkley, the
government will take a special share in all future nuclear
newbuild projects. This will ensure significant stakes cannot be
sold without the government's knowledge or consent, it added.
"It is not a surprise to us. The UK have just brought
themselves into line with other international regulations,"
Horizon chief executive Duncan Hawthorne told Reuters, adding
that Canada and the U.S. have the same controls on foreign
ownership of nuclear facilities.
"I do not think it impacts our project at all," he said.
($1 = 0.7577 pounds)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)