LONDON, Sept 9 EDF Energy restarted its 460-megawatt (MW) Hunterston B-8 nuclear reactor on Friday, a spokeswoman said.

"The unit resynchronised at 0315 (0215 GMT) this morning," she said.

The reactor shut for a planned maintenance outage on July 8. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)