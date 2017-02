LONDON Oct 4 EDF Energy restarted its 500-megawatt Hunterston B-7 nuclear reactor on Tuesday after work on a leaking water pipe, the operator said.

"We can confirm (the reactor) at Hunterston B synchronised to the grid today at 0647 GMT," a spokeswoman said.

The reactor stopped for an unplanned outage on Sept. 20 to repair a seawater cooling pipe leak. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)