BRIEF-Kuros Biosciences receives clearance from FDA for MagnetOs
* Receives clearance from FDA for magnetos allowing marketing in United States
LONDON Aug 18 Britain's largest nuclear power producer, EDF Energy, stopped its 500-megawatt (MW) Hunterston B-7 nuclear reactor on Friday for a planned outage, a spokesman for the company said.
"Unit 3 at Hunterston B power station is on a planned statutory outage which commenced on Friday 17 August 2012," he said.
Nuclear reactors are regularly taken offline to undergo inspection and maintenance work.
* Receives clearance from FDA for magnetos allowing marketing in United States
Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.