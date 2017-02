(Alert corrected to show reactor went off line, did not resume output)

LONDON Dec 17 EDF Energy, the UK's biggest nuclear power operator, disconnected its 480 megawatt Hinkley Point B-7 nuclear reactor from the electricity grid on Sunday, it said on Monday.

"Hinkley Point B (7) came offline on 16 December," EDF said in a statement.

