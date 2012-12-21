LONDON Dec 21 EDF Energy, the UK's biggest nuclear power operator, reconnected its Hinkley Point B-7 nuclear reactor to the electricity grid on Friday after turbine problems led to a near week-long outage, it said.

"EDF Energy can confirm that Unit 7 (Reactor 3) at Hinkley Point B returned to service on 21 December following a short outage to address a turbine generator fault," a spokesman said.

The 480 megawatt reactor was taken offline on Sunday, Dec. 16.