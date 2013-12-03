Agent Provocateur sold to Four Holdings after going into administration
March 2 Luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur was sold to Four Holdings on Thursday, after going into administration, its administrator AlixPartners said.
LONDON Dec 3 EDF Energy's Dungeness B-21 nuclear reactor in England suffered an unexpected outage on Tuesday due to an issue with a turbine condenser, the operator said.
The 550 megawatt reactor, which stopped producing electricity at 0350 GMT, was due to go offline on Jan. 10, according to previous EDF guidance.
March 2 Luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur was sold to Four Holdings on Thursday, after going into administration, its administrator AlixPartners said.
LONDON, March 2 About one third of audits of London-listed companies sampled by Britain's accounting regulator lack rigour and need improvements, the watchdog said in a report published on Thursday.
* CFO says likes U.S. business, there is a standalone path Further company coverage: