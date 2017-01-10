LONDON Jan 10 The British government has asked
the UK Office for Nuclear Regulation to begin a generic design
assessment of a reactor designed by China General Nuclear
intended for a planned power plant in Britain.
General Nuclear Services (GNS), a subsidiary of French
utility EDF and China General Nuclear, plan to use the
design at a new nuclear plant to be built in Bradwell, Essex.
"The investment by GNS in committing the resources required
for the UK HPR1000 reactor (Hualong Reactor) to go through the
Generic Design Assessment underlines the fact that international
companies continue to view investment in the UK's low-carbon
energy future positively," said Jesse Norman, junior minister at
the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
Such assessments typically take around four years.
