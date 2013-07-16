LONDON, July 16 EDF Energy's 550-megawatt (MW) Dungeness B22 nuclear reactor in southeastern England was taken offline Tuesday just two days after it had returned to service following a two-month closure for maintenance.

"Dungeness B22 came offline at 0729 BST. Unit availability will be 0 MW for the next seven days," EDF Energy said in a regulatory update on its website.

On July 14 the reactor resumed output after eight weeks of work to better protect the plant against flooding.

The other nuclear reactor at the Dungeness site, B21, remains offline, and is scheduled to restart on Tuesday.