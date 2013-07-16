BRIEF-Legal & General CFO says not planning large M&A deals
* Chief financial officer mark gregory ~says insurer has capacity to buy annuity back books, expect them to come on the market "from time to time"
LONDON, July 16 EDF Energy's 550-megawatt (MW) Dungeness B22 nuclear reactor in southeastern England was taken offline Tuesday just two days after it had returned to service following a two-month closure for maintenance.
"Dungeness B22 came offline at 0729 BST. Unit availability will be 0 MW for the next seven days," EDF Energy said in a regulatory update on its website.
On July 14 the reactor resumed output after eight weeks of work to better protect the plant against flooding.
The other nuclear reactor at the Dungeness site, B21, remains offline, and is scheduled to restart on Tuesday.
* CFO Geraint Jones says firm to take remaining Ogden Rate hit of 60-70 million pounds, net of tax, over the next 3-5 years.
March 8 British security company G4S Plc reported its first rise in revenue in four years with a 6.3 percent rise for 2016 and cut its leverage to 2.8 times net debt over EBITDA from 3.4 times a year earlier.