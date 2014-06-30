* NuGen joint venture to develop 3.4 GW nuclear plant

LONDON, June 30 Japan's Toshiba and France's GDF Suez will go ahead with plans to develop Europe's largest nuclear power project in northwest England, after completing the deal, their joint venture said on Monday.

The 3.4 gigawatt project will provide nearly 7 percent of Britain's projected electricity needs and create up to 21,000 jobs, NuGeneration Ltd (NuGen), the joint venture, said.

It plans to start operating its first new nuclear reactor at the Moorside site near Sellafield in west Cumbria, England in 2024.

Britain's energy minister Michael Falloon said the Moorside project will generate at least 10 billion pounds of investment.

"This announcement is a significant step towards new reactors likely to come online in 2024 and shows how attractive the UK is for investors," he added.

Britain's existing nuclear power plants are ageing and in need of replacement. There are currently 16 reactors in operation which were built from the 1970s to 1990s - generating around 9 gigawatts (GW), or 18 percent of the country's electricity.

Fifteen out of Britain's 16 current reactors will be retired by 2023.

Under the terms of the joint venture agreement, which was announced in January, Toshiba will have a 60 percent stake in NuGen, which will build three nuclear reactors at the Moorside site.

GDF Suez will hold the remaining 40 percent.

