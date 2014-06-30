* NuGen joint venture to develop 3.4 GW nuclear plant
* Will be Europe's largest nuclear project
* To provide nearly 7 pct of Britain's electricity
LONDON, June 30 Japan's Toshiba and
France's GDF Suez will go ahead with plans to develop
Europe's largest nuclear power project in northwest England,
after completing the deal, their joint venture said on Monday.
The 3.4 gigawatt project will provide nearly 7 percent of
Britain's projected electricity needs and create up to 21,000
jobs, NuGeneration Ltd (NuGen), the joint venture, said.
It plans to start operating its first new nuclear reactor at
the Moorside site near Sellafield in west Cumbria, England in
2024.
Britain's energy minister Michael Falloon said the Moorside
project will generate at least 10 billion pounds of investment.
"This announcement is a significant step towards new
reactors likely to come online in 2024 and shows how attractive
the UK is for investors," he added.
Britain's existing nuclear power plants are ageing and in
need of replacement. There are currently 16 reactors in
operation which were built from the 1970s to 1990s - generating
around 9 gigawatts (GW), or 18 percent of the country's
electricity.
Fifteen out of Britain's 16 current reactors will be retired
by 2023.
Under the terms of the joint venture agreement, which was
announced in January, Toshiba will have a 60 percent stake in
NuGen, which will build three nuclear reactors at the Moorside
site.
GDF Suez will hold the remaining 40 percent.

