Jan 12 Britain's 610-megawatt Heysham 1-1 nuclear power plant resumed output into the national grid on Saturday following the completion of a boiler inspection, operator EDF Energy said.

"Unit 1 at Heysham 1 power station was switched back on at 6.40 p.m. on Saturday, following the successful completion of the unit's boiler inspection," a company spokesman said late on Sunday. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)