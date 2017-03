Jan 28 EDF Energy said it disconnected Britain's Heysham 1-2 nuclear power plant from the electricity grid on Tuesday, according to a statement on Wednesday.

"Unit 2 at Heysham 1 power station was taken offline on 27 January 2015," an EDF spokesman said in an emailed statement.

It did not say when output would resume.

