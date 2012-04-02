(Alert corrected to show Hartlepool 1 (not 2) stopped)

LONDON, April 2 EDF Energy, the largest nuclear producer in the UK, stopped its 620-megawatt (MW) Hartlepool reactor 1 on Sunday, after restarting three other units on Saturday, the company said.

"R1 at Hartlepool Power Station came offline at 1539 BST on Sunday," a spokeswoman said.

EDF Energy restarted its Heysham 2-7, Hartlepool 2 and Dungeness B21 reactors on Saturday, which have a combined installed capacity of 1,830 MW. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)