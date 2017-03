MILAN Feb 16 Britain's 550-megawatt Dungeness B-22 nuclear power plant was disconnected from the electricity grid following planned maintenance scheduled to start on Sunday, output data showed.

The reactor was not sending power into the grid on Monday, flow data from National Grid showed.

Operator EDF had previously said that Dungeness B-22 would have a maintenance outage from Feb. 15 until Feb. 27.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Kim Coghill)