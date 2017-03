LONDON, July 11 Britain's 550 megawatt capacity Dungeness B21 nuclear power unit was taken offline late on Thursday in an unplanned outage, operator EDF energy said.

"Unit 21 at Dungeness B power station was taken offline at 21:18 (local time) on Thursday 10 July due to a minor problem with one of the transformer units on the non-nuclear part of the plant," the company said.

"We will confirm once the unit has been brought back online," it added. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein, editing by William Hardy)