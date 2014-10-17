LONDON Oct 17 EDF Energy has extended the unplanned outages of two of its nuclear plants in Britain which have been offline since August while the company carried out safety inspections.

Earlier this year EDF Energy had to take several reactors off the grid for inspection after a crack was discovered on a boiler spine of its Heysham 1-1 reactor.

The unplanned outages, combined with planned, statutory outages, mean that nine of EDF Energy's 15 British nuclear reactors, with a total capacity of around 5,200 megawatts (MW), will be offline by the end of Friday.

EDF Energy said its 610 MW Heysham 1-1 reactor is expected to return to service on Dec. 31, extended from Nov. 30.

Its 585 MW Heysham 1-2 reactor is expected to return on Nov. 9, revised from Oct. 31, and the outage at its 620 MW Hartlepool 2 is also expected to end on Nov. 9.

The 620 MW Hartlepool 1 is expected to return on Nov. 22.

EDF Energy had said on Thursday the outage at its 460 MW Hunterston B-8 nuclear unit would be extended to Nov. 3. This reactor went offline on Oct. 5 after cracks were found in two graphite bricks in the core of the reactor.

The company said at the time the cracks did not have any safety implications.

Britain's nuclear power stations are ageing. Hunterston B was built in the 1970s and its two operating reactors are expected to be retired by 2023.

EDF Energy's nuclear plants, and Magnox's Wlyfa plant, usually provide around a fifth of Britain's energy, and the outages have prompted fears of a power supply squeeze this winter. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by David Holmes)