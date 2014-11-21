LONDON Nov 21 Britain's Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) gave the go-ahead on Friday for EDF Energy to restart three nuclear reactors over the next week which have been off line since August for inspections necessitated by a fault on a similar unit.

"EDF Nuclear Generation Limited presented ONR with a safety justification for the return to service of Heysham 1 Reactor 2 and the two reactors at Hartlepool," the regulator said.

"ONR has completed an independent assessment of this justification and is satisfied that EDF has demonstrated the continued safe operation for these reactors," it said. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)